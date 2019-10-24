Judge blocks law on medical abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a new law that would require doctors who perform medication abortions to face felony charges if they don't inform women about the possibility of reversing the process.

Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews issued a temporary injunction that prevents the law from taking effect Nov. 1. The injunction will remain in place while the case is litigated.

The measure approved by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt would require medical providers to tell women who are taking medication to end their pregnancies that the process can be reversed after they take the first of two pills. The law would also require signage to that effect be posted inside clinics where medication abortions are performed.

"The judge didn't rule on the merits of the case and only decided to retain the status quo moving forward, pending more evidence," Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said.

Eileen Citron, an attorney representing Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic, argued that the claim that a medication abortion can be safely reversed after a woman takes the first pill, called mifepristone, is not supported by reliable scientific evidence. She said doctors would be in the unenviable position of either providing false and misleading information to their patients or facing felony charges.

A federal judge in North Dakota blocked a similar law last month. Other states with similar laws are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, South Dakota, Nebraska and Utah.

Marijuana found at Air Force nuke base

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Marijuana was found at a Minot Air Force Base nuclear missile facility in central North Dakota, the military reported Wednesday.

The undisclosed amount was found Oct. 9 at a missile alert facility, Air Force Sgt. Benjamin Smith said. The drug was discovered above ground and not near missile operators, he said.

Minot hosts one of the nation's two B-52 bomber bases and oversees 150 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles.

The base has been under scrutiny since a 2007 mishap in which a B-52 bomber was mistakenly armed with six nuclear-tipped cruise missiles in Minot and flown to a base in Louisiana.

Other lapses include the theft of a launch code device, missile crew members sleeping on the job and failed inspections.

In November last year, the commander of the base's bomb squadron was removed "due to a loss of trust and confidence from his failure to maintain a professional workplace environment." No details were given.

Disneyland measles exposure tracked

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County health officials say a visitor to Disneyland this month may have exposed others to measles.

The Department of Public Health says a county resident with a confirmed case of measles visited the theme park on Oct. 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.

Earlier that morning, the person was at a Starbucks on the west side of Los Angeles.

Health officials says anyone who was at those locations at those times may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days.

Those people should check their medical records to determine if they were immunized or had measles previously.

There have been 19 measles cases reported among Los Angeles County residents in 2019 and 11 cases among non-residents who traveled through.

Airline attendants arrested in cash stash

MIAMI -- Four flight attendants have been arrested on money laundering charges at Miami International Airport after authorities say they found them carrying tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Customs and Border Patrols officials said they arrested four American Airlines attendants during an inspection early Monday. Police say they were carrying more than $22,000 in cash after arriving on a flight from Chile.

An arrest report said a Customs and Border Patrol agent put 40-year-old Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano through a routine check after arriving at Miami International Airport.

Although Munoz-Moyano claimed to have $100, an agent found $9,000. Three other flight attendants were then searched.

The report says 55-year-old Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick had $7,300 and 48-year-old Maria Wilson-Ossandon had $6,371. Maria Pasten-Cuzmar also was arrested.

The flight attendants told agents they were smuggling the cash on behalf of someone else.

Officials say they discovered an alleged structuring scheme attempting to violate federal currency reporting requirements. They didn't elaborate.

The agents were charged with money laundering and turned over to Miami-Dade Police.

A Section on 10/24/2019