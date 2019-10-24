ASGA to celebrate newest hall of fame members

The Arkansas State Golf Association's grandest celebration of the year will be held tonight at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock with the annual hall of fame and awards banquet.

This year's hall of fame inductees are Jerald Barnett, Lisa Cornwell, Bill Hall and Jon Zieske.

At a glance ASGA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet WHEN 6:30 p.m. today WHERE Chenal Country Club, Little Rock WHO Hall of Fame inductees Jerald Barnett, Lisa Cornwell, Bill Hall and Jon Zieske. Also ASGA Players of the Year and PGA Professional and Player of the Year

At a glance Past ASGA Hall of Fame classes 2018 Dawn Darter, Chris Jenkins, Brent Winston 2017 Bryce Molder, Jim O’Keane, Dan Van Horn, David White 2016 Jack O’Keefe, Julie Oxendine, Warren Stephens 2015 No Hall of Fame class — ASGA Centennial Banquet 2014 Glen Day, Barry Howard, Wes McNulty 2013 John A. Cooper Family, Ken Duke, Bev Hargraves, Orville Henry, Ginger Brown Lemm 2012 Petey King, Dr. Malcolm Moore, Jr., Dan Snider, Tim Zimmerebner 2011 Randy Beaver, Tom Raney 2010 Carolyn Creekmore, Horace Lacey, Mike Mitchell, Sam Spikes 2009 Bobby Baker, Rosey Bartlett, Jay Fox, Bobby McGee 2008 Jeff Hamm, Carl Jackson, Al Rayford, Ralph Williams 2007 Joe Bushee, Sean Fister, Pete Fleming, E.B. Gee, Chester Lowe 2006 Al Alexander, Jack Jordan, Louis Lee, Bill Martin, Tanna Richard 2005 Cliff Calderwood, Harold Calderwood, Tommy Hanson, Jim Lindsey, Grover Poole, Don White 2004 Joe Brown, Paul Collum, Bob Ralston, Steve Ralston, Patricia Weis 2003 Richard Crawford, L. E. “Gene” Keeney, Charles Lewis III, Pat Summerall, Clyde “Sug” Wilson 2002 Jane Whitmore Chronister, John Daly, Walter Eugene Davis, George McKeown, R.H. Sikes, Richard “Bubba” Smart 2001 Martha Jett McAlister, Dick Murphy, Wyn Norwood, Frank Stiedle, Tommy Stobaugh 2000 Robert Dedman, Jack Fleck, Ed Harris, Ed Dell Wortz 1999 Ross Collins, Stan Lee, Lucy Byrd Mock, Byron Nelson 1998 Davis Love, Jr., Mary Perrin, Jack Stephens, Willis Watkins 1997 Miller Barber, Fred Gordy, Jr., Bill Henry, Charles Lewis, Jr., Paul Lewis 1996 Ellis Bogan, Tommy Bolt, Alice Fryer, Lou Miller, Ron Richard, Charles “Monk” Wade 1995 S. W. Creekmore, Ted Darragh, “Dutch” Harrison, Jack Robinson, Hogan Roundtree 1994 Walter “Junie” Dowell, Herman Hackbarth, Don Murphy, Paul Runyan, Hattie Turnage

"This is always the culmination of the year, our big hurrah," ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox said. "We get to crown our players of the year and induct some fabulous new members. It's important to a lot of people."

Cornwell is a Fayetteville native who works for Golf Channel as a studio host and a tournament reporter. She played golf collegiately at SMU and the University of Arkansas. She won four Arkansas state amateur titles, her first coming at the age of 14.

Hall is a native of Camden, where he won the city tournament at 10 years old before later capturing the ASGA State Junior title. He was a two-year letterman for the Razorbacks as a walk-on, and turned professional in 1970. He would later play on the PGA Tour Champions Tour, where he had six top-25 finishes in 1994.

Zieske was the head professional at The Alotian Club in Roland from 2004 until his sudden death at the age of 48 in June 2017. He was the PGA South Central Section Arkansas Player of the Year three years in a row, winning the South Central Section's Professional of the Year title in 2010.

Barnett, who died in August, was an All-Southwest Conference basketball player at Arkansas who played golf for the Razorbacks in 1956. Barnett was a former ASGA president who won the state match play championship in 1969.

"It's unfortunate we will be honoring two of our four inductees posthumously, but they will have a lot of friends and family members here to see them inducted," Fox said.

The ASGA Players of the Year for 2019 will be honored. They include: Tyler Reynolds (amateur), Katelyn Dunstan (women's), Kyle Thompson (mid-senior), Gordy McKeown (senior), Brenda Carr (women's senior), Bill Wrentz (super senior), Charlie Angel (masters), Pam Evans (women's masters), Blaine Calhoon (juniors) and Josie Roberson (junior girls).

"We go from junior boys and junior girls all the way to our masters champions," Fox said. "We run the whole gamut in our age divisions. These people work hard and are well-deserving to be considered players of the year. It's not an honor that comes easily."

The PGA Professional of the Year and PGA Player of the Year also will be announced tonight.

Jon Zieske

Jerald Barnett

Sports on 10/24/2019