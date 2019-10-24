Board pulls license after doctor's arrest

The Arkansas State Medical Board issued an emergency order Wednesday suspending the license of a Rogers doctor arrested a day earlier on charges related to her prescribing practices.

The board had already been investigating Robin Ann Cox for several months when she was arrested on the federal charges Tuesday, said Kevin O'Dwyer, the medical board's attorney.

A news release from Western District of Arkansas U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees, said that Cox, 63, was indicted on one count of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of a professional practice and one count of willfully and knowingly making a material false statement to federal investigators.

After reviewing records on Cox's prescribing this month, members of the Medical Board's pain management review committee each found violations of the state Medical Practices Act, Medical Board Chairman Sylvia Simon said during a special meeting on Wednesday held via conference call.

"Most of them found multiple causes for concern," although they were split on whether Cox should appear before the committee or full board, she said.

The board would have considered the pain committee members' recommendations at its next meeting on Dec. 3-4, O'Dwyer said.

Now, Cox will be scheduled to appear at that meeting on the charges that led to her license suspension, O'Dwyer said. She can ask that the hearing be postponed while her criminal case is pending, he said.

Cox prescribed 214,050 tablets of oxycodone between May 2018 and September 2019, according to the federal prosecutor's news release.

Investigators also found evidence showing that many of her prescriptions for opioids "were not written in the usual course of professional practice," the release says.

Cox also made false statements to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents "regarding the legitimacy of prescriptions bearing her signature," the release notes.

The DEA began its investigation after receiving "multiple complaints from local pharmacists, residents, and police departments in the Northwest Arkansas area of a suspected 'pill mill' located in Rogers," the release says.

Cox was booked into the Washington County jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail's website.

On Wednesday she was released on $10,000 bond after appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Ford, said Charles Robbins, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office.

No one answered the phone at Cox's medical clinic on Wednesday afternoon. A message said the voice mailbox's memory was full.

Dr. Robin Ann Cox

Metro on 10/24/2019