Dilbagh Singh, director general of police, speaks Wednesday about a militant group in Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Militant commander killed, India says

SRINAGAR, India -- Indian forces have killed a top militant commander and his two associates in a counterinsurgency operation in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Wednesday.

Hamid Lelhari and his associates were killed Tuesday evening in a gunfight that broke out after Indian security forces launched a counterinsurgency operation in southern Awantipora area, said Dilbagh Singh, chief of police in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police say Lelhari became the operations chief of Ansar Ghawzat-ul-Hind, an affiliate of the al-Qaida militant group, after Indian troops killed a top militant, Zakir Musa, last year.

Singh said the group has been wiped out in Kashmir with Tuesday's killings.

On Wednesday, thousands of people participated in three separate funerals for the killed militants in their native villages.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but claimed by both in entirety. Rebels groups have been fighting in Kashmir since 1989.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting militancy in Kashmir. Pakistan rejects the charge and says it provides only moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

China: U.S. weaponized visa issuances

BEIJING -- China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of having "weaponized" the issuance of visas after the reported inability of a top Chinese space program official to obtain permission to travel to a key conference in Washington.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the head of the Chinese delegation to the International Astronautical Congress wasn't able to obtain a visa after an Oct. 12 interview, making it difficult for Chinese representatives to attend important events at the meeting.

Reports said the vice chairman of the China National Space Administration, Wu Yanhua, had planned to attend the congress.

Hua said the U.S. has "weaponized" visa issuances and "repeatedly defied international responsibilities and obligations and impeded normal international exchanges and cooperation."

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said it couldn't discuss individual visa cases because of privacy issues.

Hua said that "for some time, the U.S. has frequently rejected and delayed visa applications, revoked long-term visas of Chinese applicants and investigated and harassed the Chinese scholars, students, businesspeople, and scientific and technical personnel."

WHO reports polio case found in Zambia

LONDON -- The World Health Organization says Zambia has reported its first local case of polio since 1995, in a 2-year-old boy paralyzed by a virus derived from the vaccine.

In a report this week, WHO said the case was detected on the border with Congo, which has reported 37 cases of polio traced to the vaccine this year. The U.N. health agency said there is no established link between the Zambia case and the ongoing Congo outbreak but said increased surveillance and vaccination efforts are needed, warning that "there is a potential for international spread."

In rare cases, the live virus in oral polio vaccines can mutate into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks.

Nine African countries are currently battling polio epidemics linked to the vaccine as WHO and partners struggle to keep their efforts to eradicate polio on track. Elsewhere, cases have been reported in China, Burma and the Philippines.

WHO and partners are expected to announce today they have rid the world of type 3 polio virus.

There are three types of polio viruses. Type 2 was eliminated years ago. That now leaves only type 1. But that refers only to polio viruses in the wild. Type 2 viruses continue to cause problems since they are still contained in the oral polio vaccine and occasionally evolve into new strains responsible for some vaccine-derived outbreaks.

The global effort to eradicate polio was launched in 1988 and originally aimed to wipe out the potentially fatal disease by 2000. While cases have dropped dramatically, the virus remains entrenched in parts of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

Lebanese media: Israeli drone shot down

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's state-run news agency said a Lebanese man shot down an Israeli drone with a hunting rifle near the border village of Kfar Kila.

The Israeli military said the drone "fell" over a Lebanese village near the heavily guarded border "during routine security activity." The military declined to comment on the type of drone or the cause of the crash, which took place Wednesday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Lebanon and Israel remain technically in a state of war, though the border has been mostly calm since that conflict.

A Lebanese government investigation concluded last month two Israeli drones were on an attack mission when they crashed in Beirut in August.

