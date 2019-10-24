Fayetteville's longest-serving police chief dies at 81

File photo/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS Richard Watson speaks to the crowd in attendance at Jose's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville during a press conference for Bikes, Blues & BBQ on Dec. 19, 2006. Watson died Wednesday at the age of 81.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Police Chief Richard Watson died Wednesday at the age of 81.

Watson was the longest-serving police chief in the department's history, filling the top position from 1986-2002, according to a Facebook post from Fayetteville police. He was hired as a city police officer in 1966.

Watson also was one of the founders of Bikes, Blues & BBQ. The idea for the event sprang more than 20 years ago when Watson bought his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to the rally website. He began attending motorcycle rallies across the country and saw the economic potential of bringing one to Fayetteville, the website says.

The Police Department in its Facebook post described Watson as a visionary who helped make the department a progressive, technology-savvy agency.

"He was well known for his tenacious dedication to solving crime and protecting the citizens of Fayetteville," the post says. "His service and vision can still be seen today, 17 years after his retirement."