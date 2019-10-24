Fishing hot spot

FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE BREWER Bass fishing is good in the shallows during the evening with worms, crickets, buzzbaits and white Rooster Tails. Bream are biting worms or crickets. Crappie are biting crappie minnows or Bobby Garland Baby Shad in Monkey Milk. Catfish are coming up off the bottom to eat chicken liver.

LAKE MAUMELLE Largemouth bass are biting chatterbaits, crankbaits, jerkbaits, drop-shots and swimbaits at 16-20 feet at dusk and dawn. Kentucky bass are biting at 10-16 feet outside the grass line at dusk and dawn, 18-22 feet off drops, and off rocky banks in 18-22 feet. White bass are schooling but not staying up for long. They are biting minnows, Rooster Tails, jerkbaits and rattle-style baits. Crappie are stacking around 18-22 feet and are biting jigs and minnows. Bream are biting crickets and worms. Catfish are biting chicken livers, nightcrawlers and baitfish.

LAKE DARDANELLE Bass are biting jigs and Bamboozie around wood and rocks. Spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps have been working well in pockets and the mouth of creeks. Frogs and buzzbaits have been working well on the outside of vegetation. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs. Monkey Milk, chartreuse and Electric Chicken are working best. White bass are in some of the creeks and are hitting Rat-L-Traps and small white swimbaits. Bream are biting crickets and worms. Catfish are biting large minnows, small bream, and worms in the creeks and backwater areas. Large catfish are biting cut bait such as skipjack and bream just inside pockets.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 10/24/2019