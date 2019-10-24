House panel grills Zuckerberg

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg speaks Wednesday before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee about the company’s plan to create a digital currency.

WASHINGTON -- Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg faced hours of tough questioning from lawmakers Wednesday as he defended the company's new project to create a global digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

The lawmakers also grilled Zuckerberg on Facebook's track record on civil rights, hate speech, privacy and misinformation. Facebook has been dealing with criticism along those lines over the past two years.

The House Financial Services Committee's immediate focus was on Facebook's plans for the currency, to be called Libra. Zuckerberg sought to reassure lawmakers that his company won't move forward with Libra without explicit approval from all U.S. financial regulators.

Still, many members of the panel appeared unconvinced.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1ngsLg1nYU]

Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat and panel chairman, said the Libra project and the digital wallet that would be used with it, Calibra, "raise many concerns relating to privacy, trading risks, discrimination ... national security, monetary policy and the stability of the global financial system."

Furthermore, Waters told Zuckerberg, "You have opened up a discussion about whether Facebook should be broken up."

The social media giant has drawn the anger of officials and the public over a variety of issues, including allegations of anticompetitive behavior, its shift into messaging services that allow encrypted conversations, and its refusal to take down phony political ads or doctored videos.

The specter of a breakup -- the worst-case scenario for Facebook and other tech behemoths -- has been raised by prominent politicians, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a leading Democratic presidential candidate.

The Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, and attorneys general in several states are all conducting investigations of Facebook and other tech giants amid accusations that they abuse their market power to crush competition.

Zuckerberg was on the defensive at the hearing, his first testimony to Congress since April 2018, parrying criticism but also acknowledging lapses. He noted at one point that the Libra project is "risky," acknowledging that high-profile companies such as Visa, MasterCard and PayPal had signed on as partners in the currency's governing association but have recently bailed out.

Facing continued criticism of Facebook's handling of hate speech and potential incitements to violence on its site, he said: "We're not perfect. We make a lot of mistakes."

Trust was a central theme of the hearing. Given Facebook's history, "why should Congress regulators and the public trust you to create what amounts to the world's largest bank, what really amounts to shadow sovereign government?" asked Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

Zuckerberg responded: "Well, congresswoman, we are not creating a bank. We are helping an organization create a payment system."

Zuckerberg held up China as a strong reason for encouraging the type of innovation embodied in the Libra project.

"While we debate these issues, the rest of the world isn't waiting," he said. "China is moving quickly to launch similar ideas in the coming months."

Facebook also has cited competition from China as a compelling reason against breaking up the company.

"We can't sit here and assume that because America is today the leader that it will always get to be the leader if we don't innovate," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg's China argument drew support from some Republicans on the committee, such as Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, who defended the Libra project and urged lawmakers not to put "innovation on trial."

But Democrats allied themselves with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who have publicly criticized the Libra plan. Mnuchin and other officials, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, have warned that the digital currency could be used for illicit activity such as money laundering or drug trafficking.

Zuckerberg touted his vision for Libra and what it could mean for people around the world who don't have access to bank accounts.

Members of Congress have poked holes in Zuckerberg's argument that Libra would improve America's dominance in finance around the world. If that were the case, they say, why would Libra need a home base in Switzerland, with a global roster of members and the need to be backed by multiple currencies beyond the U.S. dollar? And how would the currency actually work, they ask, and would it allow transactions that were anonymous or nonrefundable?

Zuckerberg didn't have many answers for the committee. The Libra product is still in its early stages and is awaiting agreements among members about how it would function based on the response from governments about how they plan to regulate it. He said he didn't know whether other Libra members were planning to contribute money to back the currency, and he said the idea of anonymous transactions is still "an open question."

Facebook originally had 27 partners that planned to join it in the Libra Association, which would be led from Switzerland and which is supposed to share in the governance of the cryptocurrency.

Information for this article was contributed by Marcy Gordon, Barbara Ortutay and Ken Sweet of The Associated Press and by Kurt Wagner and Sarah Frier of Bloomberg News.

Business on 10/24/2019