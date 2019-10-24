HSU board approves starting merger with ASU System

FILE — Henderson State University is shown in this 2019 file photo. - Photo by Emily Walkenhorst
Henderson State University trustees have approved starting the process to merge with the Arkansas State University System.
Trustees voted unanimously to do so at their meeting Thursday.
The university will retain its name and mascot. A potential name change was a major concern among students, faculty, staff and alumni.
Trustees voted last month to begin discussions on joining the system and held community meetings earlier this week to gather input.
This vote will start the process of attorney review of an existing draft contract outlining the merger, which must be approved by trustees of both Henderson State and the ASU System at later dates.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
