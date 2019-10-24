Sections
Today at 3:46 a.m. | Updated October 24, 2019 at 3:46 a.m.

Angel Cardenas, a TV reporter, was fired after conducting a before-hours broadcast mostly alone at an auto show in Sacramento, Calif., in which he climbed on the trunk of a classic 1950s Thunderbird, caused a door ding to another T-bird and said live on the air "Oh boy, I'm going to get in trouble" after he was caught jumping on a new hybrid's hood.

Oley Larsen, a Republican North Dakota state senator, apologized for "spreading fake news" by posting a bogus photo purporting to show U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp but is refusing to apologize to Omar, saying she is "grossly sympathetic" to religious extremism.

William Gangemi, 26, of Freehold, N.J., accused of smuggling more than 1,000 three-toed and western box turtles from Oklahoma to New Jersey, pleaded guilty to violating federal wildlife trafficking laws.

Tyrian Richey, 24, a police sergeant in Daleville, Ala., was suspended after being charged with obstruction for starting an altercation with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle at a hotel in Dothan, where Richey was staying.

Rita Reith, an Indianapolis fire battalion chief, said a witness was treated for possible shock after a car plowed through a wall of a parking garage and plunged from the fourth floor, landing in an alley, killing a man and a woman inside.

Justin Pike, 33, of St. Joseph, Mo., stopped by state highway police who said he was driving 110 mph on an interstate in Buchanan County, faces felony child- endangerment charges after he failed a sobriety test and officers found three children -- ages 2, 4, and 10 -- in the vehicle.

Jeanne Felsted, a Lyft driver in Nashville, Tenn., said that when a passenger wrapped his arm around her neck and put a gun to her head during an attempted robbery, she pepper-sprayed the man, who shot her in the elbow and foot before fleeing her vehicle.

Christopher Meyer, a Phoenix police officer, who pointed his weapon at a couple and threatened to shoot because their 4-year-old daughter carried a doll that hadn't been paid for from a store, has been fired, Chief Jeri Williams said.

Jim Puckett, mayor of Fitzgerald, Ga., where wild Burmese chickens roam, said tourists want to see chickens "so we're going to show them a chicken," announcing plans to spend $150,000 to build a 62-foot-tall, steel-framed chicken topiary.

