• Angel Cardenas, a TV reporter, was fired after conducting a before-hours broadcast mostly alone at an auto show in Sacramento, Calif., in which he climbed on the trunk of a classic 1950s Thunderbird, caused a door ding to another T-bird and said live on the air "Oh boy, I'm going to get in trouble" after he was caught jumping on a new hybrid's hood.

• Oley Larsen, a Republican North Dakota state senator, apologized for "spreading fake news" by posting a bogus photo purporting to show U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp but is refusing to apologize to Omar, saying she is "grossly sympathetic" to religious extremism.

• William Gangemi, 26, of Freehold, N.J., accused of smuggling more than 1,000 three-toed and western box turtles from Oklahoma to New Jersey, pleaded guilty to violating federal wildlife trafficking laws.

• Tyrian Richey, 24, a police sergeant in Daleville, Ala., was suspended after being charged with obstruction for starting an altercation with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle at a hotel in Dothan, where Richey was staying.

• Rita Reith, an Indianapolis fire battalion chief, said a witness was treated for possible shock after a car plowed through a wall of a parking garage and plunged from the fourth floor, landing in an alley, killing a man and a woman inside.

• Justin Pike, 33, of St. Joseph, Mo., stopped by state highway police who said he was driving 110 mph on an interstate in Buchanan County, faces felony child- endangerment charges after he failed a sobriety test and officers found three children -- ages 2, 4, and 10 -- in the vehicle.

• Jeanne Felsted, a Lyft driver in Nashville, Tenn., said that when a passenger wrapped his arm around her neck and put a gun to her head during an attempted robbery, she pepper-sprayed the man, who shot her in the elbow and foot before fleeing her vehicle.

• Christopher Meyer, a Phoenix police officer, who pointed his weapon at a couple and threatened to shoot because their 4-year-old daughter carried a doll that hadn't been paid for from a store, has been fired, Chief Jeri Williams said.

• Jim Puckett, mayor of Fitzgerald, Ga., where wild Burmese chickens roam, said tourists want to see chickens "so we're going to show them a chicken," announcing plans to spend $150,000 to build a 62-foot-tall, steel-framed chicken topiary.

