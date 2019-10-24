Condoned by inaction

I called Sen. Tom Cotton's D.C. office to ask his staffer what Senator Cotton is doing currently to protect our Kurdish allies as we abandon them in the field.

We as a nation do not abandon our "brothers in arms" in the field. I am a Vietnam-era veteran and I, as a U.S. citizen and veteran with an honorable discharge, am appalled our Senate and House would condone and allow this to happen. By inaction, it is being condoned. Cotton's staffer replied, basically implying he has taken no action but is not happy about it, and the staffer could not (would not) comment on Cotton's thoughts.

Cotton is basically hiding in his closet. This is not a political party issue! This is a moral courage issue, and I accuse Cotton and all those in the Senate not taking action to protect our valued ally who spilled their blood for our common mutual goal in the war against ISIS of cowardliness and abandonment.

Patriots personified

As a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, I have been privileged to escort deceased veterans on their final mission. Regardless of circumstances surrounding their passing, each of these men and women deserved recognition for their service.

This weekend I was honored to participate in the escort of Cpl. Jerry M. Garrison to Lamar on his final mission. His remains arrived in Little Rock on Saturday morning. I along with 22 other motorcyclists rode escort from the airport to a funeral home in Russellville. Along the way, several overpasses were draped with the American flag, and many citizens, both first responders and everyday people, rendered their respects for this repatriated soldier. Traffic came to a standstill. Intersections ceased to exist as if this was one long lane. There were no interruptions. Corporal Garrison was killed in action in 1950 during the Korean War in the battle of Chosin Reservoir. His remains had only recently been identified. Once the military had completed the identification, his family was notified and his journey home began.

He completed the long journey home to rest in the cemetery in Lamar, his hometown. More of the same display of people paying their respects continued along the trip from Russellville to the cemetery. At one point a firetruck from a local department used its ladder truck to display the flag over an intersection of our route. Upon entering the small community our route took us by the school complex. Children and teachers alike, some waving small flags, stood in recognition of this hero. His graveside service was a welcoming-home celebration. His family now has closure.

This display of patriotism was an amazing thing to witness and experience. The moral to my recounting of this event should be, whether people did or did not serve, those who did and especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice deserve to be thanked for the freedoms we enjoy. We live in the greatest country on this planet. You don't have to serve to be patriotic.

In a recruiting void

I think Arkansas football cannot win again until they leave the SEC. Coaches are fine, facilities are great, but winning football is about recruiting. If a program can not recruit Texas, Florida, and California, it will not succeed. Leaving the Southwest/Big 12 eliminated Texas, and geography eliminates Florida and California. Nebraska and Missouri made the same mistake by putting themselves in the no-man's land of recruiting and will likely never again complete.

Frank made many good choices, but landing us in a recruiting void was not one of them.

Familiar rise and fall

He called himself a "nationalist" and embellished this patriotic image by unabashedly surrounding himself with the nation's flags, even kissing them at his political rallies and parades. He spellbound a personality cult numbering in the millions as he stirred up their hatred and fears. He told them just what they wanted to hear. They followed his every word and believed him.

He rose to power with the promise that he would make the country great again. He told the people that the other party was the cause of the nation's ills. And he argued that an old, unproven conspiracy theory was fact, that a race of fellow citizens was even more complicit in the decline of the nation. He was a consummate liar, a master of deceit, and a skilled con artist. He believed that a lie told often enough becomes the truth.

He told the people that a free press was the enemy of the state. He packed the nation's courts of law with judges and prosecutors who agreed with his agenda and removed those who didn't.

He believed that he had been "chosen," not by God (for he was never seen in church) but by fate, to lead the nation to greatness. He believed that he was smarter than his generals and advisers. His hubris would lead to his downfall.

When he assumed power the nation was a democratic republic. Within three short years, with support from the aristocracy, wealthy industrialists, and the armed forces, he turned it into a dictatorship. When his reign finally came to an end, the people dug themselves out of the rubble of their homes and cities only to find the armies of their former enemies occupying the country he swore he would make great again.

Do you know his name?

Impeachment quest

In response to Bob Warner's letter, I have to say that it seems he, like most Trump supporters, is nervous and scared because the truth is coming out that Trump is by far the most corrupt president our nation has seen. I believe he is also the worst president we've ever had, and the details of that corruption are coming out. Trump has made America a global joke.

Mr. Warner seems to be confused as to what impeachment means. The Democrats have already mentioned that if they move forward with impeachment, which looks likely, they will remove him from office. It's going to be difficult to get re-elected if Trump is thrown out of the White House. Oh, what a day of rejoicing that will be!

Keep abreast of news

Zig Ziglar, author and motivational speaker, had a daily routine to begin each day. He read the Bible and the newspaper. His reasoning was that it kept him abreast as to what both sides were up to. Today, my guess: Most people do neither.

