Stranded boaters rescued from Arkansas River

by Clara Turnage | Today at 9:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Little Rock Fire Department rescue three stranded boaters on the Arkansas River.

The Little Rock Fire Department rescued three stranded boaters on the Arkansas River Thursday evening, a spokesman said.

The department’s water rescue boat was deployed at approximately 7:24 p.m. Thursday to the Arkansas River near Murray Park, where a dead battery had left three boaters stranded in the water, Capt. Jason Sadowsky said.

The firemen crossed the river to where the 20-foot white boat was stuck, roped them to their vessel and towed them back to Murray Park’s boat landing, where all three riders safely got back to shore, Sadowsky said. The Fire Department had a second boat on standby, Sadowsky said.

A MEMS ambulance was waiting just in case any of the boaters was injured.

Sadowsky said the Fire Department always sends a heavy response to such rescues, but was “fortunate that it was just a battery problem” Thursday.

