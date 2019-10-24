Arkansas man fatally shoots son after mistaking him for intruder, authorities say

A man fatally shot his son Wednesday near Arkadelphia, authorities said, in what they believe to have been an accident.

The Clark County sheriff’s office responded around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting on Red Hill Road.

Authorities believe Curtis Copeland, 85, shot his 45-year-old son, Scott Copeland, because he mistook the younger man for an intruder breaking in, according to a news release.

Copeland suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said in the release there is no evidence the pair were in any dispute or that any other physical violence occurred.