Arkansas man fatally shoots son after mistaking him for intruder, authorities say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A man fatally shot his son Wednesday near Arkadelphia, authorities said, in what they believe to have been an accident.
The Clark County sheriff’s office responded around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting on Red Hill Road.
Authorities believe Curtis Copeland, 85, shot his 45-year-old son, Scott Copeland, because he mistook the younger man for an intruder breaking in, according to a news release.
Copeland suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said in the release there is no evidence the pair were in any dispute or that any other physical violence occurred.
