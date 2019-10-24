Man said to steal change at carwash

North Little Rock police arrested a man who stole change from a carwash vacuum Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Police responded to a breaking or entering call at 2206 Main St. on Wednesday morning, where Travis Eugene Warren, 43, had removed change from one of the vacuum cleaners near the carwash, the report said.

Warren was charged with breaking or entering and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, the report said. Warren was not listed on the jail's roster Wednesday evening.

Burn threat cited in Jacksonville arrest

A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to burn his neighbor's house down, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police arrested Eben Michael Barnett, 44, on a charge of terroristic threatening Tuesday after a woman and her 14-year-old daughter said Barnett threatened to burn their house down, according to the report.

The woman and her daughter live across the street from Barnett's 1625 Pinion Lane home, the report said.

Barnett was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night in lieu of a $2,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 10/24/2019