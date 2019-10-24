Man trapped, killed by trailer in east Arkansas ID'd

The worker who died after being trapped under a trailer Wednesday in Jonesboro was identified as Jim Daniels, 38.

Authorities received a report of entrapment at Silver Moon Trailers, 1802 Commerce Drive, shortly after 12:40 p.m., Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley said. Rescue units, as well as police officers and an ambulance crew responded to the call, Presley said.

Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson said a winch holding a trailer detached, knocking Daniels down and pinning him.

Emerson said the death was ruled an accident.