Man trapped, killed by trailer in east Arkansas ID'd

The worker who died after being trapped under a trailer Wednesday in Jonesboro was identified as Jim Daniels, 38.
Authorities received a report of entrapment at Silver Moon Trailers, 1802 Commerce Drive, shortly after 12:40 p.m., Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley said. Rescue units, as well as police officers and an ambulance crew responded to the call, Presley said.
Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson said a winch holding a trailer detached, knocking Daniels down and pinning him.
Emerson said the death was ruled an accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.