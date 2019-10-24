MLB Calendar

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 11-14 General managers' meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 11 Rookies of the Year announced.

Nov. 12 Managers of the Year announced.

Nov. 13 Cy Young Awards announced.

Nov. 14 Most Valuable Player awards announced.

Nov. 19-21 Owners' meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 9-12 Winter meetings, San Diego.

Jan. 10, 2020 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Feb. 3-21 Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 11 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 21 Mandatory reporting date.

March 26 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-30 New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June TBA Amateur draft.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Sports on 10/24/2019