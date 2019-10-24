Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

MLS Playoff Glance

Today at 2:38 a.m.

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Wednesday's game

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1

Today's game All times Central

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Wednesday's game

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

Today's game

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Philadelphia-Atlanta winner, TBA

Sports on 10/24/2019

Print Headline: MLS Playoff Glance

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT