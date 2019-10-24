MLS Playoff Glance

MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday's game
Toronto 2, New York City FC 1
Today's game All times Central
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Wednesday's game
Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0
Today's game
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Conference, TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toronto at Philadelphia-Atlanta winner, TBA
