• Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the winner of this year's $1 million Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture. The award, announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based Berggruen Institute, honors Ginsburg for her pioneering legal work for gender equality and her support for the rule of law. The institute says Ginsburg will direct the money to charity. Ginsburg, 86, who has been on the Supreme Court since 1993, is the court's oldest justice. She maintains an active public speaking schedule that took her to the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this week. Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past 10 months. Before joining the high court, she served 13 years as a federal appeals court judge in Washington. Ginsburg spent the early part of her career as a professor at the Rutgers University law school in New Jersey and at Columbia University law school. She started the American Civil Liberties Union's Women's Rights Project in the 1970s. The Berggruen Prize was established in 2016 by philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen to honor those who have "profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement." Berggruen said in an interview that Ginsburg played a leading role in gender equality. "She has done a lot to protect and further civil liberties. She has done a lot for women. That's especially important in these times," he said. Ginsburg will receive the award Dec. 16 at a ceremony at the New York Public Library.

• Japanese Emperor Naruhito hosted a tea party Wednesday at his residence for royals from other countries, thanking them for celebrating his enthronement at a palace ceremony held a day earlier. Naruhito proclaimed his succession in a ritual-laden ceremony Tuesday at the Imperial Palace. He pledged to serve his constitutional role as a symbol of the state for his people, while staying close and standing by them. Naruhito and his wife, Masako, greeted the royal guests with hugs or handshakes as they arrived at the tea party they hosted at their Akasaka Imperial residence. Guests included Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Brunei's King Hassanal Bolkiah and Prince Albert II of Monaco, as well as their spouses. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Danish Crown Prince Frederick and his wife, Mary, were also present. Other members of the Japanese imperial family also joined the party, including Naruhito's abdicated father, Akihito, and his wife, former Empress Michiko, palace officials said. The elder couple did not attend Tuesday's ceremony as a clear message of their retirement.

Photo by AP/Kyodo News/Hiroko Harima

Japanese Emperor Naruhito is shown in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

