One Arkansas singer advanced this week on 'The Voice,' as another was eliminated

One Arkansan was eliminated and one advanced during an episode of “The Voice” aired Tuesday.
For the second round, competitors sang in head-to-head duets against a teammate. At the end of the song, their team’s coach — one of the four judges — had to pick a winner to advance and a loser to leave the show.
Marybeth Byrd, of Armorel, competed against twin act Stephanie and Dane Mautone in her battle. The three sang Cam’s “Burning House,” and the judges gave a standing ovation.
The judges split on who should advance, and the performers’ coach John Legend finally chose Byrd, saying she possessed incredible vocal maturity despite being only 18.
Blake Shelton said he thinks Byrd can go all the way to the finale.
What an honor it was to perform with two amazingly talented human beings🌟 Not only do they both have the voice of an angel, but they have the most genuine hearts! They gave me a lifelong friendship. A huge THANK YOU to Usher for inspiring me to be my best, as well to John for pushing me on in the competition/encouraging me. To my fans, thank you all SO MUCH for the undying love and support...All of the sweet messages and posts are so appreciated. I feel so blessed and love y’all more than words could ever even say! I perform for my lord and savior, and to him, I give all of the glory💗 • • • Knockouts, here I come‼️💪🏼
“I think she has everything it takes to win this show,” Shelton said.
The other Arkansan, Cory Jackson, from near Jonesboro, battled against Zach Bridges in a rendition of Toby Keith’s “Should've Been a Cowboy.”
All the judges complimented both on their performances.
“Cory just kept stealing the show for me, as far as your stage presence,” judge Gwen Stefani told him. “You were doing things that were engaging me.”
I am at loss of words for how blessed I feel. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It was a surreal experience getting the opportunity to perform alongside such a talented and great musician, and all around wonderful guy. I’m glad to call you my friend @zachbridgesmusic , you killed it man. It was so much fun getting to perform this classic by @tobykeith! Thank you @blakeshelton for believing in me and giving me so much guidance and advice! It has been the best experience of my life and I’ll take it with me forever. Thank you to the whole @nbcthevoice team and band! Also, thank you @dariusrucker for being so encouraging and believing in me. I can’t wait for what’s to come!! God is so good!! Go get em’ Zach. Love ya bro!😎 #TeamBlake #TheVoice
Their coach, Shelton, fretted over the decision and finally told them he had to “go with a gut feeling” and chose Bridges for his unusually deep voice.
“Cory’s definitely got experience, but Zach has got that deeper voice that we don’t hear a lot on 'The Voice,'” Shelton said. “It provides an opportunity for somebody to try some things that’s never been done on this show.”
Episodes of the Voice will continue airing Monday and Tuesday.