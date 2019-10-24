One Arkansas singer advanced this week on 'The Voice,' as another was eliminated

A general view of the set of "The Voice", is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

One Arkansan was eliminated and one advanced during an episode of “The Voice” aired Tuesday.

For the second round, competitors sang in head-to-head duets against a teammate. At the end of the song, their team’s coach — one of the four judges — had to pick a winner to advance and a loser to leave the show.

Marybeth Byrd, of Armorel, competed against twin act Stephanie and Dane Mautone in her battle. The three sang Cam’s “Burning House,” and the judges gave a standing ovation.

The judges split on who should advance, and the performers’ coach John Legend finally chose Byrd, saying she possessed incredible vocal maturity despite being only 18.

Blake Shelton said he thinks Byrd can go all the way to the finale.

“I think she has everything it takes to win this show,” Shelton said.

The other Arkansan, Cory Jackson, from near Jonesboro, battled against Zach Bridges in a rendition of Toby Keith’s “Should've Been a Cowboy.”

All the judges complimented both on their performances.

“Cory just kept stealing the show for me, as far as your stage presence,” judge Gwen Stefani told him. “You were doing things that were engaging me.”

Their coach, Shelton, fretted over the decision and finally told them he had to “go with a gut feeling” and chose Bridges for his unusually deep voice.

“Cory’s definitely got experience, but Zach has got that deeper voice that we don’t hear a lot on 'The Voice,'” Shelton said. “It provides an opportunity for somebody to try some things that’s never been done on this show.”

Episodes of the Voice will continue airing Monday and Tuesday.