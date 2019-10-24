Ouachita Baptist football capsule

TODAY'S GAME

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO Ouachita Football Network (KDXE-FM, 101.1, Little Rock, KUOA, AM 1290 and FM 97.7, Siloam Springs KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden KZNG, AM 1340, FM 94.5 and FM 105.5, Hot Springs KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 7-0; Southern Nazarene 2-5

COACHES Todd Knight (119-95 in 21st season at OBU, 148-127-2 in 26 seasons overall); Andy Lambert (11-29 in 4th season at SNU, 112-125 in 23rd season overall)

SERIES OBU leads 6-0

LAST SEASON OBU won 41-0 in Arkadelphia

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist, shooting for a 24th consecutive Great American Conference victory, is ranked No. 5 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll and No. 4 in the d2football.com media poll. ... The Tigers have never lost to Southern Nazarene, but they are at a double disadvantage this week -- traveling 343 miles by bus to Bethany on Wednesday with two fewer days of preparation. ... Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brayden Brazeal (102-129 passing, 1,194 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INT) was 7 of 7 in last week's 42-14 home victory over Oklahoma Baptist, and leads the GAC and Division II in completion percentage (78.9%). OBU also leads Division II in third-down conversion percentage (63.7%), fewest interceptions thrown (0) and turnovers lost (3). "There's more pressure to get the game plan down with a short week," Brazeal said. "But I feel like we've got a mature team." ... OBU rushed 52 times for 341 yards and 6 TDs last week. ... RBs Shun'cee Thomas (93-383, 4), Brockton Brown (76-475, 11) and TJ Cole (48-322, 3) each rushed for 2 TDs. ... Senior WR Allie Freeman (61-563, 4) leads the GAC and is No. 2 in Division II in receptions per game (8.7). ... Southern Nazarene QB Gage Porter (702 passing, 4 TDs, 477 rushing, 4 TDs) is the focal point of an offense that is tied for 10th (17.3 ppg) in scoring and is 12th in total yards (244.6 ypg.). ... OBU ranks fourth in total defense (321.3 ypg), but is No. 2 in the GAC and No. 5 in Division II in scoring defense (12.9 ppg).

Sports on 10/24/2019