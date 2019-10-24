TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with 3 commercial vehicles blocks I-49 tunnel in Northwest Arkansas

A crash in Washington County blocked traffic on southbound I-49 Thursday morning. - Photo by Courtesy of ArDOT

A crash involving three commercial vehicles has blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 49 in Washington County near Mountainburg.

The section of I-49 where the crash occurred runs through a tunnel.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said he does not know what caused the crash just before 10 a.m., but one truck did jackknife.

No injuries have been reported.

Straessle said vehicles to tow the trucks are en route from the south because traffic from the north is too backed up. He could not give an estimate for what time the road would be unblocked.

