State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good Fair Good Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Poor
CLEAR Fair Poor Poor Good
CONWAY Good Poor Good Good
GREERS FERRY -- Excellent Good Excellent
HARRIS BRAKE Good Poor Good Fair
MAUMELLE Good Fair Good Good
NORRELL Poor Fair Good Fair
OVERCUP Good Poor Good Poor
LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Poor Good Good
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Poor
SUNSET Good Good -- Fair
WINONA Good Fair Fair Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair -- Good Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- Good Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Fair --
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Fair Poor Good Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The water is very low, with little generation.Trout are biting midges, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are working for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --
NORFORK -- -- -- --
WHITE RIVER Brown trout fishing is slow because of the spawn, but you can get bites with sculpins. Rainbows are biting white jigs with pink heads, white worms, white Rooster Tails and white PowerBait. Add a touch of shrimp to the barb if fishing is slow.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning. Brown trout are biting sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12), various-colored San Juan worms and mop flies.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --
WHITE OAK -- -- -- Fair
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Good Poor Poor Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait.
FAYETTEVILLE Good Poor Fair Good
FORT SMITH -- -- -- --
SEQUOYAH Good Fair Fair Poor
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES -- -- -- --
CROWN Good Good Good Good
WHITE RIVER Fair Poor Poor Poor
SPRING RIVER Trout have been short striking. A Y2K with nymph dropper or an orange blossom special are the best flies. If it's sunny, get it down to the bottom if it's an overcast day, make a downstream cast with a short, fast strip back. Hot pink and orange Trout Magnets are working for spin fishing. When fishing below an indicator, be sure and make it twitch for hard hits.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Poor
GREESON -- -- -- --
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Fair Good Fair Fair
CATHERINE Fair Good Good Poor
DARDANELLE Good Fair Good Fair
DEGRAY -- -- -- Good
HAMILTON -- -- -- Good
NIMROD Good Poor Good Good
OUACHITA Good Fair Good Good
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs. Hybrid stripers also run with these fish and will hit the same prey items. Blue catfish in the 4- to 6-pound range have been caught next to the dam on live minnows and stink baits.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK -- -- -- --
CHICOT -- -- -- --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
Sports on 10/24/2019
Print Headline: State fishing report