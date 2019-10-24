State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Fair Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Poor

CLEAR Fair Poor Poor Good

CONWAY Good Poor Good Good

GREERS FERRY -- Excellent Good Excellent



HARRIS BRAKE Good Poor Good Fair

MAUMELLE Good Fair Good Good

NORRELL Poor Fair Good Fair

OVERCUP Good Poor Good Poor

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Poor Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Poor

SUNSET Good Good -- Fair

WINONA Good Fair Fair Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair -- Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Fair --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Fair Poor Good Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The water is very low, with little generation.Trout are biting midges, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are working for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --

NORFORK -- -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Brown trout fishing is slow because of the spawn, but you can get bites with sculpins. Rainbows are biting white jigs with pink heads, white worms, white Rooster Tails and white PowerBait. Add a touch of shrimp to the barb if fishing is slow.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning. Brown trout are biting sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12), various-colored San Juan worms and mop flies.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- Fair

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Poor Poor Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Poor Fair Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Fair Fair Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- -- -- --

CROWN Good Good Good Good

WHITE RIVER Fair Poor Poor Poor

SPRING RIVER Trout have been short striking. A Y2K with nymph dropper or an orange blossom special are the best flies. If it's sunny, get it down to the bottom if it's an overcast day, make a downstream cast with a short, fast strip back. Hot pink and orange Trout Magnets are working for spin fishing. When fishing below an indicator, be sure and make it twitch for hard hits.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Poor

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Good Fair Fair

CATHERINE Fair Good Good Poor

DARDANELLE Good Fair Good Fair

DEGRAY -- -- -- Good

HAMILTON -- -- -- Good

NIMROD Good Poor Good Good

OUACHITA Good Fair Good Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs. Hybrid stripers also run with these fish and will hit the same prey items. Blue catfish in the 4- to 6-pound range have been caught next to the dam on live minnows and stink baits.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

