Trump removes Turks' sanctions

Russian military vehicles patrol Wednesday along the Syrian border near Turkey in the town of Kobani after the Kremlin warned Kurdish fighters to pull back from the entire frontier. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1024syria/

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States will lift sanctions on Turkey, saying that the Turkish government has informed the White House that it will abide by what he characterized as a "permanent" cease-fire along the border with Syria.

At a hastily organized event in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Trump also pushed back against critics by arguing that he is removing U.S. troops from a region where they should not be involved.

"Let someone else fight over this long-bloodstained sand," Trump said.

Trump warned that if Turkey does not honor its pledge for a permanent cease-fire, he will not hesitate to reimpose sanctions. Earlier this month, Trump halted negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back to 50% and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defense and energy ministries.

"The job of our military is not to police the world," Trump said. "Other nations must step up and do their fair share. Today's breakthrough is a critical step in that direction."

He took credit for the cease-fire and suggested the agreement would save tens of thousands of Kurdish lives in the region. A day earlier, Russia and Turkey agreed to a plan to push Syrian Kurdish fighters from a wide expanse of territory just south of Turkey's border, cementing Russian President Vladimir Putin's preeminent role in Syria as American troops depart.

Trump seemed to reject the idea of Russian influence. "This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else," he said. "No other nation. Very simple."

The Trump administration had announced sanctions Oct. 14 after the Turkish military offensive against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria. That offensive followed Trump's announcement that he would pull U.S. troops from Syria -- a decision that drew stiff, bipartisan criticism.

Trump's critics say he gave up American influence in the region and signaled to future allies that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. More than 176,000 people have been displaced by the Turkish offensive and about 500 Islamic State fighters gained freedom during the conflict.

"There were a few that got out, a small number relatively speaking," Trump said. "They've been largely recaptured."

Turkey is taking control of areas of Syria that it captured in its invasion. Russian and Syrian forces are now overseeing the rest of the border region, leaving the United States with little influence in the region.

In his remarks Wednesday, Trump called the cease-fire "permanent" but added that the word is a "questionable" one to use when discussing the region -- and said sanctions on Turkey would be lifted "unless something happens that we're not happy with."

Trump also said he had spoken by phone with Kurdish Gen. Mazloum Abdi, who he said assured him that Islamic State fighters will remain in captivity.

And in a sign of tensions between Trump and leaders of the Republican Party, Trump suggested that he remains open to a potential White House visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next month -- despite a resolution introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday urging him to rescind the invitation until a genuine cease-fire is reached.

"In his mind, he's doing the right thing for his country, and we may be meeting in the very near future," Trump said of Erdogan.

MORE CRITICISM

Trump has been harshly criticized by members of both parties over his decision earlier this month to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, with many arguing that Trump gave Erdogan the green light for a military offensive against the Syrian Kurds.

On Wednesday, lawmakers similarly denounced Trump's decision to lift sanctions.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called Trump's announcement "another nonsensical and counterproductive foreign policy decision" that "includes no plan to ensure the enduring defeat of [the Islamic State]."

"The notion that the United States should trust Turkey, which has already showed a willingness to ignore President Trump, to now secure ISIS fighters and sympathizers is delusional and dangerous," Schumer said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State. "President Trump's weakness in the face of strongmen and his reckless decision-making is putting the lives of our allies, Americans, and our national security at risk."

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking Republican in the House, tweeted that the U.S. withdrawal "enables the resurgence of ISIS."

"ISIS is a threat to the American homeland. Retreating and putting our security in the hands of Assad, Putin & Erdogan strengthens our enemies, weakens America, and makes us less safe," she said.

But in a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump proclaimed that the situation on the Turkey-Syria border was a "big success."

"Safe Zone created!" Trump said. "Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured."

Even as Trump declared success in Syria, U.S. policy appeared to be in disarray. Defense Secretary Mark Esper was in the Iraqi capital to discuss the redeployment of hundreds of U.S. troops after Iraq's military announced its opposition to allowing American forces to stay in the country.

And at a Senate hearing Tuesday, James Jeffrey, the administration's special envoy for Syria, was upbraided by lawmakers, who dismissed his insistence that U.S. goals in Syria -- to prevent an Islamic State resurgence, to remove President Bashar Assad's Iranian allies from the country and to establish a working democracy in the country -- remained intact.

Some, such as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., noted reports of Islamic State prisoners escaping from Kurdish-run prisons in Syria and the potential for militants to seize Syrian oil fields.

Others, such as Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said the Trump administration's claim of victory was off the mark.

"I have the greatest respect for you," Menendez told Jeffrey, "but one can try to put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. One can try to call capitulation a victory, and it's still capitulation."

RUSSIANS PATROL

Meanwhile, Russian military police began patrols on part of the Syrian border Wednesday, quickly moving to implement the accord with Turkey. The Kremlin told Kurdish fighters to pull back from the entire frontier.

Erdogan echoed those warnings, saying his military would resume its offensive against Kurdish fighters if the new arrangements are not carried out.

The Kurdish fighters, who once relied on the U.S. forces as protection from Turkey, were given a deadline of next Tuesday evening to pull back from border areas they have not already left.

The Kremlin pointedly referred to U.S. abandonment as it told the Kurds to abide by the Russian-Turkish accord.

"The United States was the closest ally of the Kurds during the last few years, and in the end the U.S. ditched the Kurds and effectively betrayed them," leaving them to fight the Turks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian newswires.

"It's quite obvious that if the Kurdish units don't withdraw with their weapons then Syrian border guards and Russian military police will have to step back. And the remaining Kurdish units will be steamrolled by the Turkish army," he said.

On Wednesday, Turkish-backed Syrian fighters in Ras al-Ayn unfurled the flags of their forces and Turkey on the roof of a building that had reportedly been the Kurdish fighters' headquarters, according to footage aired on the Turkish channel NTV. The fighters and Turkish soldiers used heavy machinery to close tunnels built by the Kurds, Turkish media outlets said.

The Kurds have enjoyed self-rule in the northeast ever since Syria's central government had to pull its forces out of the area seven years ago to battle rebels elsewhere at the height of the country's civil war. With the subsequent alliance with the U.S., the Kurdish fighters had hoped to give their autonomy ambitions further weight.

Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters terrorists because of their links to Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

Erdogan has said he was creating a buffer zone to prevent Syrian Kurdish fighters from threatening Turkey's territory. He also has said that he wants to create a "safe zone" in which Turkey can resettle some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees who poured into Turkey as a result of Syria's bloody civil war.

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Sonmez, Kareem Fahim, Erin Cunningham and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post; by Michael Crowley and Lara Jakes of The New York Times; and by Suzan Fraser, Lefteris Pitarakis, Vladimir Isachenkov, Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Lolita C. Baldor and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.

A map showing the Russian-Turkish agreement for northeast Syria

A Section on 10/24/2019