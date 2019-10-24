Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Fired president Frank Coonelly.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA -- Fined LA Clippers G Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands.

ATLANTA HAWKS -- Claimed G Tyrone Wallace off waivers.

NEW YOK KNICKS -- Signed F Ivan Rabb to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Released CB Trevor Williams. Signed RBs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner.

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed LB Demone Harris to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on IR. Waived OT Caleb Benenoch. Signed WR DeAndrew White. Signed WR Braxton Miller to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on IR. Signed RB Paul Perkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Placed CB Phillip Gaines on IR. Released TE Logan Paulsen. Signed GTE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Signed LB Donald Payne. Signed LB Sutton Smith to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- Released WR De'Anthony Thomas. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -- Placed G Forrest Lamp on IR. Released OT Tyree St. Louis. Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Signed WR Jalen Guyton to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Released DB Jordan Richards and TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed DB Justin Bethel. Signed OL Aaron Monteiro to the practice squad. Placed WR Josh Gordon on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS -- Signed DE Kasim Edebali. Signed OL Kyle Kalis to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Released LS Garrison Sanborn.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (Arkansas Razorbacks) to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Signed LB Derick Roberson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS -- Traded F Aleksi Saarela to Florida for D Ian McCoshen. Placed D Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS -- Assigned D Jonathan Ericsson to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled D Alex Biega from Grand Rapids.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -- Reassigned F Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS -- Loaned F Gerry Fitzgerald and D James de Haas to Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS -- Announced the retirement of D Connor Lade.

COLLEGE

BROWN -- Announced the resignation of manager of athletics multimedia and production Kevin Hession.

