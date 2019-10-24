Whistles dominate Philadelphia's win

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague (0) defends against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) as Irving goes up for a shot in overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in New York. Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns is at right. Irving had 50 points but the Timberwolves won 127-126. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid was popped in the mouth by an elbow that drew blood, rattled teeth and stunned the Sixers' big man.

Embiid shook off the knock after a short stint on the bench, then Philadelphia took off and won the first round in a bruising matchup between two teams expected to fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 24 points and the 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 107-93 on Wednesday night.

The season opener had a May feel from the opening tip. Boston and Philly roughed up each other, combining for 63 fouls. They each showed off their prized free agent acquisitions.

But it was the Sixers who turned in a dominant fourth quarter.

"It felt like a playoff atmosphere, already," Philadelphia guard Josh Richardson said. "It was ready to pop from the jump."

Philly's superstars can only do so much, and the other Sixers were clutch in the fourth when they needed them.

Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris made consecutive three-pointers -- after the Sixers had missed 21 of 24 through three quarters -- to stretch the lead to 10.

Even without that scrutinized jumper in play, Simmons put the Sixers on the decisive run. Simmons also had nine assists and eight rebounds, though he played his 161st career game without a 3.

"I'm skilled, I'm gifted, I'm pretty good at what I do," Simmons said.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 25 points. Jayson Tatum had 21.

Kemba Walker scored 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting in his Boston debut, and Al Horford had 16 points in his first game with the 76ers.

In other NBA games Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in a record-setting Brooklyn Nets debut, but lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to pull out a 127-126 victory over host Brooklyn in overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:19 remaining. Irving had the ball in his hands with a chance to cap his dazzling debut with a victory, following a Nets timeout. He ran the clock down and then began his drive, but lost his balance near the foul line. He retained his dribble, got up and shot, but his jumper missed. ... Justise Winslow scored 27 points, rookie Kendrick Nunn scored 24 in his NBA debut and the Miami Heat ran away in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 120-101. Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler because of personal reasons. Nunn and fellow rookie Tyler Herro started in the backcourt instead. Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, scored 14 points and had four assists for Memphis. ... Andre Drummond had 32 points and 23 rebounds, and Luke Kennard made 3 three-pointers in the final six minutes in the Detroit Pistons' 119-110 victory over the host Indiana Pacers. Kennard scored 30 points, a career best. Domantas Sabonis had 27 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. ... Rookie PJ Washington hit seven three-pointers and scored 27 points to help the host Charlotte Hornets open the post-Kemba Walker era with a 126-125 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Hornets made 23 three-pointers, the most in franchise history in a regulation game. Devonte Graham had 23 points on 6-of-7 three-point shooting and added eight assists. Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 35 points and 17 rebounds. ... Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds in the Orlando Magic's 94-85 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. Evan Fournier scored 16 points for Orlando, and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and six assists in his Magic debut. Kevin Love had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Cleveland. ... Luka Doncic had 34 points and Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 in the European pair's long-awaited first game together, leading the Dallas Mavericks past the visiting Washington Wizards 108-100. ... LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs spoiled No. 2 overall pick RJ Barrett's debut with the New York Knicks in a 120-111 victory in San Antonio. Barrett had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting with 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 37 minutes. Marcus Morris led New York with 26 points, and Julius Randle had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 8 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, made 5 assists and 2 steals for the Knicks. ... Donovan Mitchell had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz over the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 in Salt Lake City. Mitchell scored 22 after halftime. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Royce O'Neale chipped in with 14 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert grabbed 14 rebounds.

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons yells to the crowd Wednesday after a dunk during the 76ers’ 107-93 victory over the Boston Celtics in Philadelphia. Simmons finished with 24 points.

