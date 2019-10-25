Sections
2 bodies, dead dog, retrieved from burning Arkansas house

by Clara Turnage | Today at 7:59 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Newton County deputies found two bodies and a dead dog in a burning house Friday afternoon near Jasper, according to a media release.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:39 p.m. Friday to multiple 911 calls about a house fire south of Jasper on Arkansas 7, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said. The exact address was not mentioned in the release.

Emergency personnel found a two bodies and a dead dog in the house, which deputies were able to retrieve while the house was still burning, Wheeler said.

The bodies have been identified, but those names were not released Friday pending family notification, Wheeler said. Whether the two people appeared to have died from the blaze was not specified. Their bodies will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Firefighters from Deer, Jasper, Mt. Sherman and Parthenon departments responded to the fire, but the house was destroyed by the blaze, Wheeler said.

