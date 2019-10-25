2 die in separate Northwest Arkansas wrecks

Two people were killed Thursday in separate car crashes in Benton County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The first wreck happened at 3:41 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 12, east of Bull Hill Road in Rogers, according to a report.

Jonathan D. Farnsworth, 21, of Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene, Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant said. Whisenant said first responders found two crashed vehicles, a Ford and a Dodge. Farnsworth was a passenger in the Ford, according to the State Police report.

Two people were trapped in the 2002 Ford, and firefighters had to extricate them, he said.

Karen Farnsworth, 68, of Rogers, the driver of the Ford was taken to Mercy Medical Center, according to Whisenant.

Joseph A. Fisher, 62, the driver of the second car, a 2006 Dodge, was also taken to Mercy, he said.

Karen Farnsworth was traveling west on Arkansas 12 and crossed the center-line into the eastbound lane of traffic in a curve. She struck the front of the Dodge, according to the report.

The second crash happened at 5:48 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 43 and Coats Road in Maysville, according to a State Police report.

Xau O. Xiong, 69, of Siloam Springs died in the crash, according to the report.

Xiong, the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry, was traveling north on Arkansas 43, according to the report. His car ran off the roadway to the right, then over-corrected crossing into the opposite lanes of traffic and striking the passenger side of a 2009 Toyota Tundra, according to the report.

Kendall Nguyen was the driver of the Tundra. He and a child in Xiong's car were taken to Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, according to the report.