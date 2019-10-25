Arkansas woman arrested in July drowning death of 1-year-old

Danielle Mitchell
A Miller County woman was arrested Friday morning in connection to the July drowning death of her 1-year-old daughter.
Danielle Mitchell, 28, faces one charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. July 9 to reports of a drowned toddler, according to a news release. Emergency medical responders took the toddler to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff’s office investigators said Mitchell was caring for three toddlers at the time of the incident, according to a news release. The 1-year-old drowned in a bathtub.
Mitchell is being held without bond in the Miller County jail pending her first court appearance.
