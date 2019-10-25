Bucks not alarmed by MVP's foul play

Milwaukee guard George Hill (right) celebrates with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday after the Bucks’ 117-111 victory over the Houston Rockets in Houston. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points.

HOUSTON --When Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with more than five minutes left after putting up a monster effort against the Houston Rockets, the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks didn't panic.

"These guys in this locker room, we're fighters, we're competitors," Wesley Matthews said. "If Giannis fouls out we can't just come into the locker room."

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and his supporting cast held on to lead the Bucks to a 117-111 victory over the Rockets on Thursday night in a star-studded opener featuring the last three MVPs.

Antetokounmpo, the MVP last season, also had 13 rebounds and 11 assists. While certainly upset after fouling out, he was impressed with the way his team responded.

"They did an amazing job," he said. "Moving the ball, knocking down shots."

Brook Lopez made two free throws with about a minute left before a layup by Russell Westbrook. But Lopez made a fadeaway shot to leave Milwaukee up 115-109 with 39 seconds remaining. James Harden added two free throws before Ersan Ilyasova made a jump shot with about 15 seconds to go that sent many fans heading to the exits.

Some had wondered what would happen with the pairing of the two ball-dominant guards in Harden and Westbrook after the 2017 MVP was traded from Oklahoma City for Chris Paul this summer. In their first game together with the Rockets both filled up the stat sheet, but they were unable to come away with a win after leading for much of the game.

Westbrook had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists.

Harden, the 2018 MVP, added 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. He was 2 of 13 from the field, 1 of 8 on threes and made 14 free throws without a miss.

"They're going to be fine," Coach Mike D'Antoni said. "It's sad to say, but we're not going to win 82 games this year. Now we've got a chance to win 81."

HAWKS 117, PISTONS 100

DETROIT -- Trae Young had 38 points and nine assists and visiting Atlanta opened the season with a victory over Detroit.

John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jabari Parker had 18 points. Vince Carter checked in for Atlanta with 6:52 left in the first quarter, becoming the first player to see action in 22 NBA seasons.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 27 points, and Andre Drummond had 21 points and 12 rebounds. On Wednesday night in Indiana, Drummond had 32 points and 23 rebounds in Detroit's season-opening victory.

The teams played without game and shot clocks for three minutes in the fourth quarter. The time remaining was announced at each stoppage in play and the shot clock was announced at 10 seconds and counted down from five. The clocks returned to the scoreboard for the final six minutes, but the boards above the baskets remained blank.

Young's four-point play with 3:43 left in the first half gave him 26 points -- the highest-scoring half of his career -- and put the Hawks up 58-51. Rose, though, scored 15 points in the half and Langston Galloway's late three-pointer gave Detroit a 63-60 halftime lead.

