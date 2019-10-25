Follow live: Hogs close preseason vs. SW Okla. State

Arkansas 31, SWOSU 18 - 3:44 left first half

After the Bulldogs pulled within 22-16, the Razorbacks responded with a 9-0 run and got scores from four different players. Whitt and Jones added layups, Sills knocked down a right-corner 3 and Bailey had a dunk. Arkansas had the crowd pretty lively after Bailey's dunk, but SWOSU ended the run with a layup.

The Razorbacks are ahead comfortably and Isaiah Joe has not scored yet. He is 0 of 5 from the floor and 0 of 4 from deep so far. Whitt and Sills lead with eight points apiece.

Arkansas 24, SWOSU 16 - 7:43 left first half

The Razorbacks are in control of this one, but the Bulldogs are making enough shots to hang around. Arkansas has also missed some bunnies, including two on one fast break opportunity. Sills went flying and missed a left-handed layup and Chaney left the putback a bit short. The Razorbacks have missed three layups tonight.

Whitt leads all scorers with eight points and Sills has five for Arkansas, which is just 2 of 10 from 3-point range through the first 12-plus minutes. The teams have also combined for 17 turnovers, and the Razorbacks have seven.

Arkansas 18, SWOSU 11 - 11:48 left first half

The Bulldogs, after falling behind by six at the first media timeout, scored six quick points to knot the game at 11, but Arkansas answered with seven straight of its own. Mason Jones knocked down a 3 from the left wing, Sills drove into the lane and got a floater to go off glass, and Reggie Chaney called for the ball on a post up, spun and dunked with two hands.

The Razorbacks have played a lot of 4 out, 1 in on the offensive end tonight, and driving lanes have been open. As have post-up opportunities. Arkansas has scored on both post-up chances tonight - Whitt, Chaney.

Arkansas 11, SWOSU 5 - 16:31 left first half

The Razorbacks are off to a great start offensively. Jimmy Whitt has a team-high six points on a midrange jumper, floater in the lane and layup off a perfectly executed sideline out of bounds play.

Desi Sills also knocked down a right-corner 3, and Adrio Bailey sunk a long 2 in front of the SWOSU bench. Mason Jones assisted on both. Razorbacks have four assists on five buckets in the early going. Four turnovers for the Bulldogs as well.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey. Jones, who had an inefficient first exhibition game against Arkansas-Little Rock last Sunday, replaces grad transfer forward Jeantal Cylla in the lineup tonight. Eric Musselman said he challenged Jones in practice this week, and he responded well. The junior had three turnovers against the Trojans, all on player-control fouls.

Southwestern Oklahoma State's starters: Dominique Primer, Bralyn James, Damion Thornton, Anthony Love, Jaylan Williams.