Grambling has history on its side

This year's version of Grambling State is using a different style of play than the Tiger teams of old, but there is a common denominator that remains and doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

For a Football Championship Subdivision school, there's an allure associated with the Grambling State football program that's lingered for decades, and much of it centers around its history. The Tigers have won more Southwestern Athletic Conference titles (26) than any other program, the majority of which occurred under the leadership of legendary Hall of Fame Coach Eddie Robinson. Also, Grambling State was one of the first two teams to ever play a college football game in Asia, has captured 15 black college football national championships (second only to Tennessee State's 16) and has sent more than 200 players to the NFL over the past 65 years.

The Tigers may carry a certain mental edge over their opponents before games even start with such achievements, but according to University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Cedric Thomas, ignoring Grambling State's mystique may be the biggest obstacle his team has to avoid tripping over when they meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field.

"During this whole journey, our thing is just that psychological edge of those great, historical teams," he said. "We go against good players every week in this league, and that's a testament to the coaches. Our thing is going to be just 'hey, that's Grambling, one of the best historical programs ever to be associated with football.'

"But at the end of the day, it's just a football team. You put those guys in a different uniform, and I expect [UAPB] to play the same. We just have to get over that psychological hurdle."

Glamour or not, the Tigers have certainly had their claws in the Golden Lions' backs lately. Grambling State has beaten UAPB five consecutive times by an average of nearly 27 points. The Tigers have averaged 51.6 points in those games, including 70 in a shutout victory in 2016. UAPB (5-2, 2-1 SWAC )has been able to close the gap over the past two meetings. Grambling State (2-4, 0-2) held off a late charge to win 31-26 in 2017 and needed a goal-line stand to beat UAPB 45-38 in overtime a year ago. Thomas believes that his team can get the job done this season, but he's urging them to not look at past scores as a gauge to how the latest contest will go.

"My thing to them is that just because you scored a lot of points last year doesn't mean you're going to score a lot of points this year," he said. "We don't know if [Grambling State] will prepare for a 5-2 team like they would a 1-6 team. It could've been a deal where we just got one up on them.

"So I'm telling them last year was just that. We got beat 70-0 two years ago. Even though I wasn't here, this is still my school, and I've got some in the locker room that remember that."

Tigers' tales

Broderick Fobbs was an assistant on the McNeese State coaching staff when Grambling State last started 0-3 in the SWAC. Now in his sixth season as head coach of the Tigers, he's trying to keep Grambling State from repeating history.

"Our kids are focused on digging themselves out of a hole that we basically created for ourselves," he said. "We've got to continue to grow and develop. The coaches and players in this league do an extremely great job and the parity is always there.

"If you're not prepared and you don't prepare your team mentally, physically and emotionally, you're not going to be ready for the type of pressure that all these teams put on you."

The Tigers lost their first six conferences games total and finished 1-10 overall in 2013, which was also the last time they failed to win at least five SWAC games in a season. With the meat of its schedule ahead, Grambling State is in a precarious spot because it can ill-afford to lose another league contest if it hopes to bring home a 27th conference crown. Fobbs said he likes where his team is from a performance standpoint, yet feels they'll have to step up their level of execution if they're going to finish the year out strong, starting with UAPB.

"They do a really good job, that's the first thing that comes to mind when you're looking at them," he said of the Golden Lions. "The kids run to the football, they're hustling and playing with great effort. They're really good on offense, have really good running backs, good quarterbacks and receivers.

"At the end of the day, a play here or a play there, and they could've been in a different situation in their first conference game [against Southern]. We've got to be ready because they've got a good ballclub."

Don't wake them

UAPB Coach Cedric Thomas has been around the SWAC long enough to realize a sleeping giant when he sees one. He would prefer his team not awake one Saturday afternoon.

"That's a good ballclub over there," he said about Grambling State. "Their record doesn't show or give an indication of who they are. We've got to make sure that we understand that."

The Tigers may have started the season 0-4, but they weren't dominated by any stretch. In its opener, Grambling State trailed Sun Belt contender Louisiana-Monroe 17-9 in the third quarter before falling 31-9. Against Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech in Week 2, the Tigers were within 20-14 late in the game until they fell by that score after failing on a fourth-down attempt with 2:16 to go in Bulldogs' territory. Grambling State then blew leads versus Alabama State and Prairie View A&M to lose 23-20 and 42-36, respectively.

"They've got great coaches and great players, which always makes a tough football team," Thomas explained. "For us, to be able to get in the talk of being a consistently good program, we've got to be able to slay the giant."

Sports on 10/25/2019