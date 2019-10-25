Here's how to access the Democrat-Gazette on your iPad this morning

FILE — The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette iPad app is shown in this file photo.
We apologize for the inconvenience, however we've experienced a technical issue with our Arkansas Democrat-Gazette app that will require you to log out and log back in to access the digital replica edition.
To log out and back in please follow these steps:
1: On the app, click the small Home button. It’s usually on the left side of the screen on tablets but may be at the bottom of the screen on mobile phones.
2: Click the three small dots labeled "More."
3: On this preference screen you will see your name and below it the words "Sign Out". Click the words "Sign Out."
4: The words should now change to "Sign In." Please go ahead and sign in using your email and password.
5: If you don’t know your login information, please call (501) 378-3456
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.