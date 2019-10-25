Arkansas hunter dies after wounded buck gores him

A hunter died Tuesday after a deer he had shot gored him.

Thomas Alexander, 66, was hunting around 6:30 p.m. near Yellville when he shot a buck, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

As Alexander checked on the deer, it got up and injured him, according to the commission. Alexander called his wife, and she called 911, commission spokesman Keith Stephens said.

Emergency personnel found Alexander near where he had been hunting, suffering from several puncture wounds. He stopped breathing, and responders performed CPR while he was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the hospital, Stephens said.

It is unknown if the wounds caused Alexander's death or if he experienced another medical emergency, such as a heart attack, Stephens said. No autopsy is planned.

Attacks on hunters by injured deer don't happen often, Stephens said, but a hunter in Ashley County survived one a few years ago.

"It's not unprecedented," Stephens said. "It's still unusual."

The commission recommends that hunters wait a while after shooting a deer before they collect it to ensure that it is dead. Stephens said there isn't a set amount of time to wait but hunters should watch a deer's chest to see if it is breathing.

Stephens said the biggest safety concern is the animal's hooves, so hunters should approach from behind when checking on a deer.

