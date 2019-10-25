Lawmakers' tears fall in farewell

The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is carried Thursday through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, where members of Congress eulogized him as a mentor and friend. Cummings became the first black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1025cummings/

WASHINGTON -- Members of Congress bid a tearful farewell Thursday to Rep. Elijah Cummings, hailing the son of sharecroppers as a "master of the House" as the Maryland Democrat became the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers eulogized Cummings as a mentor and close friend, with a voice that could "shake mountains," in the words of Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, and a passion for justice and his hometown of Baltimore.

"He had a smile that would consume his whole face. But he also had eyes that would pierce through anybody that was standing in his way," said Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who had a close bond with Cummings.

"Perhaps this place and this country would be better served with a few more unexpected friendships," Meadows added, growing emotional. "I know I've been blessed by one."

Cummings' death at 68 on Oct. 17 stunned and saddened many on Capitol Hill accustomed to seeing him with the gavel as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee -- or zipping by on his scooter between votes. On Thursday, his casket rested in National Statuary Hall for the service and was later moved to a passage directly in front of the House chamber, where he served for 23 years.

The chairmanship gave Cummings a sizable role in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The two tangled last summer when the president insulted Cummings and suggested he pay more attention to his impoverished city than to investigations.

Cummings responded by inviting Trump to visit his hometown and assuring him he would be welcomed.

Another child of Baltimore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., remembered the man she's called "sweet Elijah" and said Cummings had been the "North Star" for the Democrats he served alongside.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recalled Cummings' efforts to calm his native Baltimore during violent 2015 protests after the death of a black man, Freddie Gray, in police custody.

By day, Cummings was at the Capitol in the halls of power, McConnell said, but at night he returned to Baltimore to encourage unity. Taking to the streets with a bullhorn, Cummings helped quiet the disturbances.

"Let's go home. Let's all go home," McConnell recalled Cummings saying at the time. "Now our distinguished colleague truly has gone home."

Photo by The New York Times/ERIN SCHAFF

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus pay their respects Thursday around the coffin of Rep. Elijah Cummings at a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol.

