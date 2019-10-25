Little Rock schools will stay open if teachers strike, superintendent says

Little Rock public schools will not close if teachers strike, superintendent Mike Poore said Friday in a letter to parents.

The news comes ahead of a possible strike after Oct. 31, when collective bargaining between the teachers' union, the Little Rock Education Association, and the state will end.

“While we are uncertain of what the LREA’s actions will be, parents need our schools to be open and we are committed to doing everything we can to avoid disruption to the learning environment, taking steps to ensure that our schools remain open in the event of a job action,” Poore said in the letter.

LREA retained exclusive contract bargaining rights with the state until the state Board of Education voted to discontinue recognition of the union earlier this month.

The board was empowered to make this decision because Little Rock schools have been under state control. However, in the same meeting as the union vote, the board also voted to return the district to the control of a locally elected school board next year.

Poore said in his letter that substitute teachers will be brought in to replace any teachers who do not come to work.

“All schools will be open, buses will run, and meals will be served,” Poore said in the letter. “We will have security officers to keep your children safe and qualified substitute teachers to replace any teachers who do not report to work.”

Poore added that the substitutes will have undergone background checks, as mandated by the state.

A proposal by the district to pay substitute teachers $180 per day in the event of a work stoppage has been approved by state Education Secretary Johnny Key, spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell said.

The $180 per day rate is just short of the $189 per day paid first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree for a 190-day work year.

Poore said in the letter if the district closed schools, the school year would have to be extended. He added that the school must continue taking attendance and parents “must continue to report absences.”

“Our priority during any job action is the safety and well-being of our students,” Poore said in the letter. “We ask for your continued cooperation.”