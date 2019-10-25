LR man arrested on assault charges

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he tried to stab someone with a knife, threatened to kill a second person and ran from police, a report said.

Little Rock police arrested Gary Don Saylors, 50, at 4212 W. 14th St. on a charge of fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and two charges of terroristic threatening, the report said.

Victims told police Saylors tried to stab one man, held the blade to a second man's neck and threatened to kill him, the report said. One of the victims grabbed the knife, broke the blade and called police, the report said.

Saylors ran from officers but was quickly apprehended and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond Thursday, the jail's roster said.

