Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:01 a.m.

LR man arrested on assault charges

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he tried to stab someone with a knife, threatened to kill a second person and ran from police, a report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Little Rock police arrested Gary Don Saylors, 50, at 4212 W. 14th St. on a charge of fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and two charges of terroristic threatening, the report said.

Victims told police Saylors tried to stab one man, held the blade to a second man's neck and threatened to kill him, the report said. One of the victims grabbed the knife, broke the blade and called police, the report said.

Saylors ran from officers but was quickly apprehended and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond Thursday, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 10/25/2019

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT