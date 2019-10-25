Pair arrested after man found tied up in trash bin

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man and woman were arrested on accusations of kidnapping, aggravated assault and other offenses after an incident Oct. 18 in which a man was tied up, wrapped in sleeping bags and left head down in a plastic trash can inside a closet of their residence.

According to a Fayetteville Police Department report, Jordan Trujillo, 28, and Megan Osborne, 38, were arrested after officers were sent to the residence at 1137 Northwest End Ave. B-9, after a 911 call reporting that someone was being held captive.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said the officers went to the residence and a woman tried to close the door while the officers were talking with her. The officers entered and found a man identified as Gary Guilliams, 55, tied up, wrapped in blankets, headfirst in a trash can in a closet.

The officers had to cut Guilliams loose, Murphy said. According to the report, Guilliams had a bruise on his left temple, a cut on his right forearm and was bleeding from an ear. Both hands and the fingers on his left hand were swollen, according to the report.

Trujillo told the officers he and Osborne had tied up Guilliams and covered him with blankets, according to the report. Trujillo said they had placed a vacuum cleaner in the closet to cover Guilliams' screams. In the report, Trujillo said he told Guilliams they were going to leave him tied up and go out to eat. Trujillo claimed they told Guilliams they would return with some food later, when he'd calmed down, the report said.

While being questioned about the incident, Trujillo and Osborne ran from the officers but were apprehended, the report said.

Both Trujillo and Osborne are being held in the Washington County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. Trujillo was arrested on accusations of kidnapping, aggravated assault and escape. Osborne was arrested on accusations of kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by receiving.

