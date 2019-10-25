Report: Arkansas man mistook son for intruder, fatally shot him

A man fatally shot his son Wednesday near Arkadelphia in what authorities believe was an accident.
The Clark County sheriff's office said, in a news release, that officers responded around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting on Red Hill Road.
Authorities believe Curtis Copeland, 85, shot his 45-year-old son, Scott Copeland, because he mistook the younger man for an intruder, according to the news release.
Copeland suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said there is no evidence that the two were in any dispute or that any other physical violence occurred.
