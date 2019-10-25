SMU takes advantage of Houston turnovers

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Houston safety Gervarrius Owens, top, and safety Amaud Willis-Dalton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON -- Shane Buechele threw for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns and No. 16 SMU held off Houston 34-31 on Thursday night.

The Mustangs took advantage of Houston's three turnovers, converting them into 14 points. Houston had 22 first downs and had the ball for almost 32 minutes, but also had issues holding on to the ball, with five fumbles, losing the ball twice.

Buechele was 20 of 38. James Proche caught 7 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Kylen Grayson had 6 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown for SMU (8-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference).

Jones had a career-long 62-yard rushing touchdown with 10:41 left in the second quarter and added a 2-yard scoring run 47 seconds into the second half after SMU forced a Houston fumble and Richard McBryde recovered it.

Houston's Clayton Tune finished 18 of 35 for a career-high 407 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mulbah Car rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries. Marquez Stevenson had 5 catches for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 75-yard score.

Bryson Smith added a 1-yard TD run to start the second quarter.

SMU had seven sacks for 51 yards and 13 tackles for loss but Houston (3-5, 1-3) outgained the Mustangs 510-385

Houston closed to 34-31 on a 96-yard touchdown pass from Tune to Stevenson and added a two-point conversion with 4:47 left.

After Houston forced an SMU punt, the Mustangs forced a turnover on downs at the Houston 45. Houston forced another SMU punt, but Tune was sacked at midfield to end the game.

The Cougars played well defensively, but committed 11 penalties for 129 yards.

