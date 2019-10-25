Telecom leaders tout 5G, rural area reach

WASHINGTON -- Fifth-generation broadband technology will lead to jaw-dropping advancements in medicine, education and other fields, industry leaders predicted Thursday.

It's important that broadband be available in rural communities, not just major metropolises, they added.

At the 2019 Broadband Investment Forum, Windstream President and CEO Tony Thomas and others emphasized the importance of the undertaking.

While it will take time and money to complete the necessary infrastructure, the payoffs will be enormous, said Kathy Grillo, a senior vice president of public policy and government affairs for Verizon.

"We're talking about the kind of leap in technology and innovation that's going to be the fourth industrial revolution," she said.

The first three revolutions were game changers, she noted.

"We had steam engines, we had electricity. We had the personal computer," she said. "The kind of changes that we're going to see in society and individual people's lives is going to be at that magnitude."

To pull it off, a lot of fiber cable will need to be installed.

"You need fiber pretty much everywhere to have a 5G network everywhere," Grillo said.

In August, the Federal Communications Commission proposed the establishment of what it called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which would channel up to $20.4 billion in funds to bring broadband to rural areas that don't have it.

The fund, USTelecom's Jonathan Spalter said, would offer a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to bring broadband "to the communities that still do not have it."

Figuring out where the infrastructure is needed isn't easy, Windstream's Thomas told the audience. Existing maps don't show where homes are with sufficient precision, he said.

Fortunately, there are ways to get more accurate information.

"Technology is just radically accelerating our ability to make better, more informed decisions as an operator," he said.

Drones, for example, are being used to gather more accurate data.

The devices and their operators are benign, according to Thomas.

"If you're in these rural communities, these are not Russians or North Koreans. They're people mapping clutter data for Windstream," he added.

Windstream serves 4 million residential locations, plus another 300,000 commercial locations.

In an interview afterward, Thomas said his company will be investing nearly $1 billion on technology this year. Much of that will be spent on broadband, he added.

"Windstream is fully committed to bringing broadband to rural America with cutting edge technology. That's our main mission for rural America and that has our full commitment of people, talent and resources," he said.

