Tennessee LB sets date to officially visit Hogs

Linebacker Aaron Moore will make an official visit to Arkansas for the Mississippi State game on Nov. 2.

He last visited Fayetteville for the Fall Kickoff Cookout.

Moore, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland, also visited Fayetteville with his mother on March 9 for an elite prospect day. He has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Memphis, Purdue, Rutgers, Tulane and others.

He recorded 63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a recovered fumble to go with two blocked punts as a junior. Moore had 93 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt as a sophomore.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Moore a 3-star-plus prospect.

Safety Mike Harris of Phenix City (Ala.) Central and offensive lineman Brady Ward of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal are also expected to make official visits for the game.