UA downs Auburn, leads conference race

Arkansas' soccer team has the sole lead in the SEC standings with two games to play.

The No. 6 Razorbacks defeated Auburn 5-0 on the road Thursday.

The victory, coupled with Florida's 1-0 loss at Tennessee, broke a tie between Arkansas and Florida atop the league standings.

With 21 points, the Razorbacks (13-2-1, 7-1-0 SEC) have a one-point lead over South Carolina entering their home finale against Georgia at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Arkansas freshman Anna Podojil scored her SEC-leading 12th goal in the 20th minute to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 halftime advantage Thursday. Taylor Malham found Podojil over the top of the Auburn back line, Podojil separated and drove a kick to the far post past Tigers goalkeeper Kate Hart from about 10 yards away.

Malham, Stefani Doyle, Bryana Hunter and Nayeli Perez scored goals after halftime. Arkansas recorded its fifth consecutive victory and won for the 12th time in 13 games.

The Razorbacks have outscored their opponents by a combined 21-2 during the five-game win streak.

Arkansas recorded its program-record 11th shutout of the season, breaking a tie with the 2009 and 2017 teams that had 10 shutouts apiece.

Senior goalkeeper Katie Lund has started in goal for all of the Razorbacks' shutouts. Lund had two saves in 80 minutes against the Tigers (6-8-2, 3-5-0).

