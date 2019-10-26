Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS Ben Hicks (60-119-1, 692 yards, 2 TD) has a bruised shoulder after going the distance against Auburn last week. The coaching staff felt his knowledge of checks and protections gave him the edge over Nick Starkel (88-150-7, 1,060 yards, 7 TD), who was out of sync at Kentucky two weeks ago. Freshmen John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson have yet to play.

ALABAMA No Tua Tagovailoa (145-194-2, 2,166 yards, 27 TD) due to surgery for a high ankle sprain means sophomore Mac Jones (20-32-1, 237 yards, 1 TD) is set for his first college start. Jones is not the same caliber of runner as Tua, who had not been on the move much this year. Taulia Tagovailoa (1-1, 20 yards), who has played in two games, is the top reserve this week.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Running backs

ARKANSAS Arkansas' Rakeem Boyd (119-656, 5 TD) is looking for a bounce-back game after being held to 39 yards by Auburn. Boyd, who averages 5.5 ypc, fell from first to third in the SEC with 93.7 ypg. Devwah Whaley (48-202, 3, 4.2 ypc) has produced when given creases. T.J. Hammonds has moved to third on the depth chart, ahead of Chase Hayden, who has played in four games.

ALABAMA Najee Harris (95-556, 3) is Alabama's lead back, with Brian Robinson (63-289, 4) also taking a solid workload. Harris averages 5.9 ypc, with Robinson at 4.6. Keilan Robinson (19-123, 1) is at 6.5 ypc in lesser duty, followed by Jerome Ford (19-90, 2, 4.7 ypc). The Crimson Tide have not leaned on the run game as much this year due to Tagovailoa's sizzling start.

ADVANTAGE None

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS With Mike Woods (24-319, 2 TD) held without a catch by Auburn, Tyson Morris (11-137, 1) is the last Hog with a catch in every game. The ball must get to top playmakers TE Cheyenne O'Grady (29-359, 2), Trey Knox (26-357, 2), Treylon Burks (18-283) and the others with more regularity. Koilan Jackson (3-38, 1) and De'Vion Warren (3-20) are the top reserves.

ALABAMA Alabama sports what is perhaps the most talented and fastest group in the country. Jerry Jeudy (45-579, 6) is 13th in the FBS with 6.4 catches per game. DeVonta Smith (39-654, 9) had a 274-yard, 5-TD game vs. Ole Miss. Henry Ruggs (22-466, 5) averages 21.2 ypc, and Jaylen Waddle (16-258, 1) is at 16.1 ypc. TE Miller Forristall (10-120, 3) is a tough cover for LBs, safeties.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Line

ARKANSAS Seems like it's been tough news week after week for the Arkansas front, with LT Colton Jackson (back) questionable again, and LG Austin Capps (concussion protocol) also leaving the last game with injury. C Ty Clary and RT Dalton Wagner have made all 7 starts, and RG Ricky Stromberg is set for his seventh start in a row. Myron Cunningham (46) and Kirby Adcock (36) received a solid number of snaps last week.

ALABAMA There are four junior starters on Alabama's front, led by LT Alex Leatherwood and RT Jedrick Willis. C Landon Dickerson and RG Deonte Brown are both redshirt juniors, and massive LG Evan Neal (6-7, 360) is a true freshman. The group averages 6-5, 327.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS McTelvin Agim (22 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 FF, 1 FR) has a loaded stat line beside DT T.J. Smith (11, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 FF). Jonathan Marshall (8, 2 TFL, 1 FF) and Isaiah Nichols (12) are the top DT reserves. Ends Gabe Richardson (26, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF) and Mataio Soli (13, 1.5 TFL, 2 hurries) are backed by Jamario Bell (7, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks), Zach Williams (9, 1 PBU) and Collin Clay (6).

ALABAMA Raekwon Davis (30, 1.5 TFL, 2 hurries), a 6-7, 312-pound end, has the top production on a deep three-man front that also features ends Phidarian Mathis (15, 2 hurries), Byron Young (13, 0.5 TFL) and nominal starter Justin Eboigbe (6, 1 TFL, 0.5 sacks). The nose guards are DJ Dale (14, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR) and Tevita Musika (6), with LaBryan Ray (9, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack) also in a reserve role.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Linebackers

ARKANSAS MLB De'Jon Harris (54, 3 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 hurries), who seized sole possession of the team tackle lead last week, has 2 FR and 1 FF the last three games. Bumper Pool (49, 3.5 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 hurry) has started all 7 games with Harris. Reserves Grant Morgan (23, 3, 1) and Hayden Henry (20, 2.5, 1, 2 PBU, 1 FF) were supplemented by Andrew Parker (1) last week.

ALABAMA Alabama's starting four LBs average 250 pounds, compared to 233 pounds for the Hogs. Senior Anfernee Jennings (44, 7.5, 4, 5 hurries, 2 PBU) plays the "Jack," with junior Terrell Lewis (17, 9, 6) the sack leader at SLB. Freshmen Shane Lee (44, 3.5, 2.5, 2 hurries) and Christian Harris (34, 5 TFL, 1 hurry) are inside. Ale Kaho (13), Jaylen Moody (8) and Christopher Allen (8, 3.5 TFL) are top subs.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Secondary

ARKANSAS Tackling in space will be paramount against the Bama WR sprinters for Kamren Curl (52, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR), Joe Foucha (43, 1 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FR) and Myles Mason (12) at safety, Montaric Brown (22, 1 INT, 2 PBU), Jarques McClellion (20, 1 INT, 3 PBU) and LaDarrius Bishop (9, 1 PBU, 1 FR) at CB, and NBs Greg Brooks (14, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) and Micahh Smith (9, 1 PBU, 1 hurry).

ALABAMA Free safety Xavier McKinney (53, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 hurries) leads the club in tackles, with SS Shyheim Carter (26, 6 PBU) and Jared Mayden (29, 2 INT, 3 PBU) not far behind. Patrick Surtain (24, 1 INT, 5 PBU) is a CB, while Trevon Diggs (20, 2 INT, 2 FR) and Josh Jobe (17, 1 PBU, 1 FR) also play corner. Jordan Battle (24, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 INT) also gets playing time.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Special teams

ARKANSAS PK Connor Limpert (11 of 14 FGs, 20 of 20 PATs) has misses from 43, 51 and 44 yards. He's at 58.8% on kickoff touchbacks, much better than last year. Ace punt returner Treylon Burks (11.3 average) and KOR De'Vion Warren (21.7) were held down last week. Punter Sam Loy (39.0) has 18 fair catches and 9 punts inside the 20. His timing was off on last week's failed fake punt.

ALABAMA Alabama is dangerous in the return game, led by PR Jaylen Waddle (21.6) and KOR Henry Ruggs (26.9). Punting has fallen off drastically with a 35.9 average. Skyler DeLong (33.0) and Will Reichard (38.0) have struggled. Ty Perine averages 46.5 yards on 2 punts. Reichard (4 of 7 FGs) and Joseph Bulovas (3 of 5 FGs) have split PK duties, and both have missed PATs.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks were clearly affected -- at home -- by Auburn's top-ranked defensive front in the first two series last week. How will they react to another physical front on the road? To take the next step, Arkansas is going to have to move from kind of believing they can register an upset to actually knowing they can pull one off. Today doesn't shape up as that day.

ALABAMA Alabama fans are likely to be more keyed up for their postgame homecoming plans than they are worried about the Crimson Tide being challenged by an Arkansas team they've beaten 12 years in a row. Coach Nick Saban's club has won 88 consecutive games against unranked competition dating back to 2007, so this is the kind of game the Crimson Tide will not overlook.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

