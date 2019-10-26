Arkansas prosecutor dies after collapsing at gym

Fort Smith’s prosecutor died after a medical emergency early Saturday morning, a city administrator said.

City prosecutor John Settle, who had been a licensed attorney for more than 42 years, died Saturday morning after collapsing at a gym, City Administrator Carl E. Geffken said.

Fort Smith Fire Department and Fort Smith EMS responded to the gym around 8 a.m. and transported Settle to a local hospital, Geffken said. Calls to the Fire Department and EMS service lines were not immediately returned Saturday.

“John was a hardworking, dedicated man who we will miss greatly,” Geffken said. “He had wonderful nicknames because of his diligent and dogged determination to do the right thing. He will be missed, his wit and humor, especially. He always made us smile.”

Settle was a district court judge from 1987 to 1990, according to Fort Smith District Court records. He was 67. According to an online profile, he graduated in 1977 from the University of Arkansas.

The city attorneys at Daily & Woods in Fort Smith will handle Settle’s responsibilities, Geffken said. The firm filled in for Settle during his vacations in the past.

Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said Saturday that the officers there worked closely with Settle, and said his loss will be felt in the community.

“He was just one of the nicest, kindest people you could meet,” Mitchell said. “He had the biggest heart for his work, and he was always willing to give people a chance. Just an incredibly friendly human being.”

Mitchell said he knew Settle to be an active community member who doted on his family, sang in the choir at his church and was always ready to help when asked.

“The only problem with John was you could find yourself being wrapped up in a long conversations because he was so friendly and outgoing,” Mitchell said. “I’d give anything to have one of those conversations now.”