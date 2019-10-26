Astros rout Nationals to even World Series

WASHINGTON — Houston and Washington are all even in a World Series that has been one big road show.

Alex Bregman busted out of his slump with a go-ahead single in the first inning and grand slam in the seventh, and the resurgent Astros routed the Nationals 8-1 on Saturday night.

Jose Urquidy outpitched all those big-name aces who preceded him, the unheralded Houston rookie quieting Washington's bats and the Nationals Park crowd, too. He combined with five relievers on a four-hitter.

Game 1 winner Max Scherzer takes the mound Sunday, hoping to get a home Series victory for Washington for the first time since the Senators at Griffith Stadium in 1933. In a rematch of the opener, Gerrit Cole goes for Houston after losing for the first time since May.

Visiting teams haven't won the first four games since 1996, when the Yankees broke the pattern in Game 6 against Atlanta to take the title.

Game 6 will be Tuesday in Texas, where the Astros lose their road-field advantage.