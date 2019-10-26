BATESVILLE 47, BLYTHEVILLE 22
BLYTHEVILLE -- Batesville junior quarterback Eli Livingston threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, as the Pioneers (3-5, 3-2 5A-East) held off the Chickasaws (2-6, 2-3).
Batesville junior John Todd Stalker had rushing touchdowns of 11 yards and 1 yard. Junior Jarett Vickers ran 8 yards for a touchdown, and junior Alejandro Medina kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Pioneers.
Batesville also scored a safety in the first quarter.
