BATESVILLE 47, BLYTHEVILLE 22

BLYTHEVILLE -- Batesville junior quarterback Eli Livingston threw for one touchdown and ran for two more, as the Pioneers (3-5, 3-2 5A-East) held off the Chickasaws (2-6, 2-3).

Batesville junior John Todd Stalker had rushing touchdowns of 11 yards and 1 yard. Junior Jarett Vickers ran 8 yards for a touchdown, and junior Alejandro Medina kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Pioneers.

Batesville also scored a safety in the first quarter.

Sports on 10/26/2019