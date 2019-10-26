BENTONVILLE WEST 64, ROGERS HERITAGE 7

CENTERTON -- A.J. Moss ran for three first-half touchdowns, and Brandon Humes scored two more as the Wolverines celebrated homecoming with a rout of Rogers Heritage at Wolverine Stadium.

The win, coupled with Springdale Har-Ber's victory over Van Buren, means Bentonville West (6-2, 5-0 7A-West) has clinched a first-round bye for the Class 7A playoffs.

Moss, who had not found the end zone this season, scored on a 3-yard run to end the first quarter, then added touchdown runs of 17 and 10 yards in the second quarter. Humes returned a blocked punt 12 yards for a score to give Bentonville West a 50-0 halftime cushion.

Bentonville West's defense held Heritage (0-8, 0-5) to 9 yards in the first half.