Today at 2:13 a.m.

HOPE -- Junior Erik Hall ran 55 yards for a touchdown, then returned an interception 34 yards for another score in the first four minutes of Camden Fairview's (4-4, 3-2 5A-South) decisive victory over Hope (1-7, 1-4).

Senior E.J. Gates also returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Logan Robertson threw two touchdown passes, a 14-yarder to junior Dashaire Ford-Burton and an 11-yarder to junior Javien Clemmer.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Senior Patrick Rucks, sophomore Ja'coriae Brown and junior Kevin Tate each had rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals.

For the Bobcats, senior Hunter Hellums threw touchdown passes of 72 yards and 11 yards to senior McKinsey Davis.

Sports on 10/26/2019

Print Headline: CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 54, HOPE 14

