Eulls kicks Devils into another gear

WEST MEMPHIS -- It took a bit for the West Memphis offense to kick into gear, but once it did it was too much for Jacksonville.

The Blue Devils didn't score until 1:12 left in the first quarter, but they amassed a 31-0 halftime lead on the way to a 38-6 victory over the Titans.

In winning their second consecutive game, the Blue Devils (4-4, 3-2 6A-East) took advantage of two special-teams miscues by Jacksonville and an interception that turned into a touchdown in the first half.

A seldom-used running back until two weeks ago, junior Elijah Eulls enjoyed a breakout game against Jacksonville (2-6, 1-4). He scored on a 38-yard touchdown run for the Blue Devils' first score, and he ended the night with 88 rushing yards while running on a wet surface.

"He is a kid that took a little while to catch on to what we're doing on offense, but he played a lot last week [against Jonesboro], and you can see he's got some moves," Blue Devils Coach Billy Elmore said of Eulls. "He's got good speed, I don't know about great speed. Very elusive, though."

After a two-point conversion by Cedric Loving -- who scored three touchdowns on the night -- the Blue Devils were off and running.

Jacksonville went for it on fourth and 1 from its own 36, but lost 2 yards and turned it over to the Blue Devils. With the Titans' safeties playing shallow, West Memphis hit on a deep touchdown pass on the ensuing play from quarterback Owens McConnell to Dennis Dallas on the third play of the second quarter.

Minutes later, Jacksonville quarterback Deorius Cobbs saw a snap soar over his head and into the Titans' end zone for a safety to make it 17-0 West Memphis.

In a span of 3:59, the Blue Devils put the game on ice with two touchdowns by Loving.

Cobbs scored Jacksonville's only touchdown on a 28-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

