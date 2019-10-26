Ex-chief of police of Fayetteville dies

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Police Chief Richard Watson died Wednesday at the age of 81.

Watson was the longest-serving police chief in the department’s history, filling the position from 1986-2002, according to a Facebook post from the department. He was hired as an officer in 1966.

Watson was also one of the founders of Bikes, Blues & BBQ. The idea for the event sprang more than 20 years ago when Watson bought his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to the rally’s website. He began attending motorcycle rallies across the country and saw the economic potential of having one in Fayetteville, the website says.

The Police Department in its Facebook post described Watson as a visionary who helped make the department a progressive, technology-savvy agency.

“He was well known for his tenacious dedication to solving crime and protecting the citizens of Fayetteville,” the post says. “His service and vision can still be seen today, 17 years after his retirement.”