FAYETTEVILLE 45, SPRINGDALE 20

SPRINGDALE -- Connor Flannigan was involved in almost every aspect of Fayetteville's victory against Springdale.

The senior caught 8 passes for 112 yards, gained 68 yards on the ground, returned a couple of kickoffs and even tossed a two-point conversion pass to his twin brother Brooks as Fayetteville (4-4, 3-2 7A-West) defeated its longtime Washington County neighbor for the 11th consecutive season.

In the first half, Springdale (3-5, 1-4) managed just 11 yards rushing as Fayetteville took a 16-0 halftime edge.